The after-hours drop-off site at the Norfolk transfer station for yard waste and brush will close at 7:30 p.m. for the remainder of the season.
The after-hours site is open to Norfolk residents to dispose of grass, leaves, garden waste and small brush on Mondays and Thursdays from 4:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:45 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. until Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Visitors are asked to unload in the area designated for yard waste or brush and unload as close to the wall as possible so everyone has plenty of room.
Surveillance cameras are on site, and illegal or improper unloading of material will be assessed a clean-up and disposal charge. The owner of the vehicle will be responsible for fees.
Those who have questions are urged to call the city’s solid waste division at 402-844-2231.