The after-hours drop-off site at the Norfolk transfer station for yard waste and brush will close at 7:30 p.m. for the remainder of the season.

The after-hours site is open to Norfolk residents to dispose of grass, leaves, garden waste and small brush on Mondays and Thursdays from 4:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:45 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. until Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Visitors are asked to unload in the area designated for yard waste or brush and unload as close to the wall as possible so everyone has plenty of room.

Surveillance cameras are on site, and illegal or improper unloading of material will be assessed a clean-up and disposal charge. The owner of the vehicle will be responsible for fees.

Those who have questions are urged to call the city’s solid waste division at 402-844-2231.

In other news

North Korea's Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin

North Korea's Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s Kim Jong Un vowed “full and unconditional support” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Wednesday as the two leaders isolated by the West held a summit that the U.S. warns could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education regular business meeting and budget hearing on Monday, Sept. 11. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public Schools administration building, 512 Phillip Ave., on the top floor.

Regional notes for Sept. 13

Regional notes for Sept. 13

Board of commissioners' budget discussion; NPPD addresses county commissioners on new transmission line; Project contractors to give updates next week.