Transfer station to close early Thursday

The Norfolk solid waste transfer station will be closing early at 4 p.m. on Thursday for maintenance. The station will be undergoing electrical work and will reopen at its usual time at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

The Norfolk solid waste transfer station will be closing early at 4 p.m. on Thursday for maintenance. The station will be undergoing electrical work and will reopen at its usual time at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

Iran fires missile at mock aircraft carrier amid US tensions

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard fired a missile from a helicopter targeting a replica aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, state television reported on Tuesday, an exercise aimed at threatening the U.S. amid tensions between Tehran and Washington.