Transfer station to close early Thursday

The Norfolk solid waste transfer station will be closing early at 4 p.m. on Thursday for maintenance. The station will be undergoing electrical work and will reopen at its usual time at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.
In other news
In its first week back since being suspended in March due to COVID-19, senators in the Legislature debated property tax relief, student discipline, land banks and a bill that would ban a type of abortion procedure.
MADISON – Deshawn Gleaton was arraigned in county court Tuesday afternoon.
The Norfolk solid waste transfer station will be closing early at 4 p.m. on Thursday for maintenance. The station will be undergoing electrical work and will reopen at its usual time at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard fired a missile from a helicopter targeting a replica aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, state television reported on Tuesday, an exercise aimed at threatening the U.S. amid tensions between Tehran and Washington.
Silkroad, the acclaimed international musical collective with a social conscience, has a new face — and a fresh sense of purpose.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have had their first child.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two women have been arrested for attacking a Wisconsin state senator during a chaotic night of violence near the state Capitol last month.
Jarrett Carlisle, an incoming freshman at Norfolk High, has emerged as one of the best young trapshooters in Nebraska, and he’s just the latest generation of Carlisle shooters who have made their mark on the sport.
Having a tough time recognizing your neighbors behind their pandemic masks? Computers are finding it more difficult, too.