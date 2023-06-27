The transfer station project underway in Norfolk is nearly complete.
Concrete roads, signs and security cameras are all in place, and beginning Wednesday, June 28, residents with yard waste and brush will need to enter the site and turn right immediately after the new gate. Residents then will drive on the north side of the scale and follow the signs, according to a press release from the city of Norfolk.
Commercial customers with yard waste and brush still will enter on the scale for weighing. All tree branches over 4 inches in diameter will need to enter on the scale for charges. All loads must be inside the vehicle with no overhanging branches.
After-hours drop-off for yard waste and brush, located north of the entrance gate, will open Thursday, June 29. The hours will be 5 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, and from noon until 8:30 p.m. Saturdays. The site will not be open on holidays, and the closing time will adjust as daylight shortens.
The after-hours site will close for the season on Monday, Oct. 30, and reopen Sunday, April 1.
No commercial customers or tree branches over 4 inches in diameter are allowed in the after-hours site. Yard waste may include grass clippings, leaves, flowers, garden plants and pine needles. Brush is a woody branch from trees, roses and bushes, all smaller than 4 inches in diameter. Yard waste and brush must be separated for disposal.
All bags, paper and plastic must be emptied. Trash cans are available for bags on-site. Residents are asked to unload as close to the wall as possible so there is room for everyone.
There is a fee and requirements for concrete disposal; all concrete must enter on the scale to be directed to the correct unloading area.
Cameras are active on the entire site. Residents who do not separate yard waste or dispose of items improperly will be charged clean-up and disposal fees. Charges will be directed to the owner of the vehicle. Those using the transfer station are asked to read all signs on what is and what is not accepted.
* * *
Want to learn more?
More information may be found on the city’s website: Norfolkne.gov/Government/Departments/Solid-Waste-Division. Questions may be directed to the scale house at 402-844-2231.