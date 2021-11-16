Over the next 10 years, $1.4 billion will transfer from one generation to the next in Madison County alone, and the Nebraska Community Foundation wants to capture a portion of that with its 5 to Thrive campaign.
When wealth transfers from one generation to the next, it often leaves a community. The foundation hopes to get 5% of the wealth that would transfer in each county invested in endowed community funds. In Madison County alone, that would be $70 million, according to the foundation's 2021 transfer of wealth study.
The amount of wealth in each county takes some by surprise, said Jeff Yost, Nebraska Community Foundation president and CEO.
“The most important thing that can happen here is for everyone who’s listening to realize we live in a society of abundance,” he said. “Part of our communities doing well is having some of that abundance shared.”
Across the state, more than $100 billion will transfer between generations in the next 10 years, according to the study. Over the next 50 years, that number will rise to $950 billion.
“The opportunity to act is now because the timing has never been better,” Yost said. “There’s enormous wealth moving in all of our counties each and every day.”
In Madison County, more than $6.7 million has already been endowed in funds and more than another $1.5 million in funds have been planned, according to the foundation.
“When we leave some of our wealth in the places it was made and accumulated, it can be there forever,” Yost said. “Whereas if the wealth leaves, it’s probably not coming back.”
Money invested in community funds may be used to address the problems of the future, Yost said.
“Part of what we’re trying to help communities do is to have more and more conversations about the future,” he said. “The only thing we know that’s constant is change. And the pace of change is faster than it’s ever been, and I don’t see it slowing down anytime soon.”
One thing that has changed it what attracts people to communities, especially when many can work remotely, Yost said.
“Our community and economic development question in Nebraska has really changed over the last few decades. It used to be a question of jobs, today it’s a question of ‘Why here? Why do I want to live and work and raise my family here?’ ” he said. “We’ve certainly seen this during the pandemic, that people can live and work wherever they want to live and work. So the opportunity we have now is to create communities that people want to be a part of.”
A great building block for those communities can be an endowment, Yost said.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To learn more about the Nebraska Community Foundation’s 5 to Thrive campaign or to see the estimated numbers for each county, go to www.fivetothrivene.org.