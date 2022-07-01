As Norfolk prepares for Northeast Nebraska’s largest fireworks display and Fourth of July celebration this weekend, Big Bang Boom has announced that the video trailer for its upcoming feature-length documentary film “Behind the Boom” is now available to the public.
The video may be found on Big Bang Boom’s YouTube and Facebook feeds, by going to the group’s website at bigbangboom.org or clicking here.
“Behind the Boom” is a feature-length documentary that walks viewers through the history of Norfolk’s Fourth of July celebration and provides a look at the production of the community’s fireworks show.
Boomfest is an annual Fourth of July celebration that has been presented in Norfolk since 1976 and is organized by a nonprofit group called Big Bang Boom, Inc. Once a $1,500 fireworks show that shipped in the trunk of a car, Big Bang Boom is now a nearly $50,000 show that is shipped via semi-truck and takes nearly a week to set-up.
Over the years, the celebration has grown into a two-day family festival that includes live music, food vendors, a barbecue cook-off and more. Every year, community members volunteer countless hours in helping organize and put on this show that celebrates America’s independence and freedoms.
“Behind the Boom” is designed to take area residents down memory lane and introduces viewers to Northeast Nebraska’s largest fireworks show that is attended by people from all across the United States.
Production of the film finished in October 2021. The documentary is being entered into several film festivals across the country.
Contest rules prevent the public release of the full film until after film festivals are over. Big Bang Boom will enter film festivals through March 2023 and is anticipating the release of the full film to the public for purchase at that time.
Boomfest 2022 is happening at Norfolk’s Skyview Lake and Park Friday and Saturday. The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. Saturday. A full schedule of the weekend’s events may be found at bigbangboom.org.
The trailer to the feature film may be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BPKyodF1zJU.