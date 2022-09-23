At 4:01 p.m. Thursday, Norfolk Fire and Rescue was dispatched to 3207 S. 12th St., Lot #78, for smoke coming from a trailer. First arriving units saw light smoke coming from the eaves. Initial crews encountered moderate smoke and heat while making entry through the main doorway.
It took approximately 17 firefighters and five rigs about 22 minutes to control the fire and another 60 minutes to overhaul the structure. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Kathy Logan is the owner and the occupant. The value of the residence is unknown at this time, but the structure and contents experienced major damage. The Norfolk Police Division, NPPD and Black Hills Energy assisted Norfolk Fire and Rescue. There were no reported injuries to the firefighters or public. Norfolk Fire and Rescue wants to remind everyone to check the batteries in their smoke detectors.