At 4:01 p.m. Thursday, Norfolk Fire and Rescue was dispatched to 3207 S. 12th St., Lot #78, for smoke coming from a trailer. First arriving units saw light smoke coming from the eaves. Initial crews encountered moderate smoke and heat while making entry through the main doorway.

It took approximately 17 firefighters and five rigs about 22 minutes to control the fire and another 60 minutes to overhaul the structure. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Kathy Logan is the owner and the occupant. The value of the residence is unknown at this time, but the structure and contents experienced major damage. The Norfolk Police Division, NPPD and Black Hills Energy assisted Norfolk Fire and Rescue. There were no reported injuries to the firefighters or public. Norfolk Fire and Rescue wants to remind everyone to check the batteries in their smoke detectors.

Tags

In other news

Putin orders partial military call-up, risking protests

Putin orders partial military call-up, risking protests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists Wednesday, taking a risky and deeply unpopular step that follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine.

Inaugural skateboard contest planned in Norfolk

Inaugural skateboard contest planned in Norfolk

The Good Life Action Sports will host its inaugural skateboard contest at the Norfolk Skatepark on Saturday, Oct. 1. This contest will showcase the highest levels of skateboarding at this world-class venue and is for advanced and experienced skaters. Skateboarders will be traveling from Sout…