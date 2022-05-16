LINDSAY — Those in the crowd were ready to fight for Lindsay’s walking/biking trail grant, but in the end they didn’t have to.
More than 30 residents packed the town hall during the village board of trustees meeting on May 2.
They were there because of an agenda item that would rescind the authorization of chairman Fred Hoefer to sign the project agreement with the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission for the recreational trail project that was approved at the April 4 meeting.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved grant awards for the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) at its meeting Jan. 28 in Lincoln and awarded a $250,000 grant to the Village of Lindsay to build a 4,500-foot-long concrete trail for pedestrians and bicyclists within its village park.
Lindsay Area Development (LAD) and the Village of Lindsay worked together to apply for the grant.
Hoefer said he looked at the costs and wanted to reduce village expenses, so he looked at doing something similar as the City of Albion, rather than working through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
“I measured what the skid loader could take, which is 7 feet wide, so why not make the trail 7 feet wide,” he said. “It could make one pass across it to clean it off, the same with mowing, we make one loop around the trail to reduce maintenance costs and also cost of installation. Just for concrete, the concrete for 10 feet wide was about $160,000. Going with 7 feet was $63,000. I had another proposal, but that would have brought the costs back up and used a little more concrete, and it’s a little more detailed as far as it’s not a flat slab ... .
“We did ask Amber (Klassen of LAD) to come in last week, and she pointed out a few things, and I stated my view of trying to bring down costs, and it basically comes down to be about a wash. One thing that does concern me, what if LAD dissolves, once I sign this agreement, this town is liable for the full amount, the whole thing, so I’m hoping that doesn’t happen. Also ... all of that cost comes to the town first, and then we get reimbursed from LAD,” Hoefer said.
But in the end, he agreed to sign the project agreement and move forward and accept the grant.
“So at the moment, I think we’re going to go ahead and sign the agreement and proceed ahead, and hope it doesn’t bite me in the (behind), I’ll put it like that,” he said.
The crowd applauded the decision.
LAD is cost-sharing the project with an estimate around 30%.
It’s been a long process trying to get the grant. The village applied for the grant in 2018 and 2019, and the grant was not offered last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The desire for a trail came from the 2017 Community Attitude Survey, which the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District helped administer through a partnership with LAD.
The 4,500-square-foot trail loops south of Front Street to east of Elm Street around the practice field, park, football field and 6 acres of land.
Alex Duryea of the state game and parks commission said in a phone interview after the project agreement is signed, an engineer will design it, with a permit process and environmental reviews required.\
“A typical RTP project, the first year is spent doing design and engineering and permitting and environmental reviews,” he said. “Typically, we’ll go to bid in the winter of that first year, so November, December, January ... is probably when the project will be bid out, for, hopefully, a summer construction in 2023. That’s the typical life cycle of a grant. It’s not always the case if something comes up in the reviews that needs to be mediated; that can delay the project. In short, the end of 2023 is when it’s currently estimated to be completed.”
There are deadlines in the project agreement that need to be met, and Duryea said that is Dec. 31, 2023, for the completion. He said that could be extended if there are legitimate delays, such as having issues finding a contractor or supplies.