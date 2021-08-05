A section of the trail from East Bluff Avenue to the flood control will be closed until further notice due to construction, according to a press release. Construction will begin as early as Thursday morning.
In other news
CANTERBURY, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office said Thursday it has opened an investigating into a fire that destroyed a small cabin where an off-the-grid hermit had lived for almost three decades.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week by 14,000 to 385,000, more evidence that the economy and the job market are rebounding briskly from the coronavirus recession.
BEIJING (AP) — The delta variant is challenging China’s costly strategy of isolating cities, prompting warnings that Chinese leaders who were confident they could keep the coronavirus out of the country need a less disruptive approach.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Having just had her flight canceled, a Missouri woman’s luck quickly changed when she won $1 million from a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.
PLYMOUTH, Pa. (AP) — A book checked out a half-century ago has been anonymously returned to a library in northeastern Pennsylvania, officials said.
PILGER — “I wonder how many ears of corn have been served over the years? How many have come to eat?”
Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday in area communities.
At the end of July, Nebraska Central Railroad Company finished up its annual maintenance of the railroad tracks in Norfolk.
WEST POINT — The Cuming County Fair is set to kick off in West Point next Thursday, Aug. 12.