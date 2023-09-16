Benjamin Avenue

A MAP details upcoming intersection closures along Benjamin Avenue.

 Courtesy photo

On Monday, Sept. 18, traffic will shift to the north side of Benjamin Avenue as part of ongoing construction work.

There will be one lane each for eastbound and westbound traffic through the construction zone. Work will take place on the south side of Benjamin Avenue from Riverside Boulevard to Highway 81.

All intersections will be closed on the south side of Benjamin Avenue except for Queen City Boulevard, the City of Norfolk said in a press release.

Questions or concerns are to be directed to the city’s engineering division by calling 402-844-2020.

In other news

Regional notes for Sept. 13

Regional notes for Sept. 13

Board of commissioners' budget discussion; NPPD addresses county commissioners on new transmission line; Project contractors to give updates next week.

Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers

Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers

DETROIT (AP) — About 13,000 U.S. auto workers stopped making vehicles and went on strike Friday after their leaders couldn’t bridge a giant gap between union demands in contract talks and what Detroit’s three automakers are willing to pay.