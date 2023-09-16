On Monday, Sept. 18, traffic will shift to the north side of Benjamin Avenue as part of ongoing construction work.
There will be one lane each for eastbound and westbound traffic through the construction zone. Work will take place on the south side of Benjamin Avenue from Riverside Boulevard to Highway 81.
All intersections will be closed on the south side of Benjamin Avenue except for Queen City Boulevard, the City of Norfolk said in a press release.
Questions or concerns are to be directed to the city’s engineering division by calling 402-844-2020.