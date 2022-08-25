Reconstruction and widening of Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street toward First Street continues to progress, and motorists will notice a change in traffic beginning Thursday as work moves to the north.
Traffic will be shifted to the south side of Benjamin Avenue beginning Thursday afternoon, with one lane each for eastbound and westbound traffic through the construction zone, the City of Norfolk said in a press release. Questions or concerns regarding the construction work on Benjamin Avenue should be directed to the City of Norfolk Engineering Division by calling 402-844-2020.
Additionally, the public is invited to attend a Benjamin Avenue improvement project update on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St., from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Representatives from BX-Civil & Construction and the city will be in attendance to provide updates and answer questions.
Attendees are asked to park on the west side of the administration building and enter through the northwest door.