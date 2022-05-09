A pair of traffic stops on Saturday led to the arrests of multiple individuals in Norfolk.
Capt. Chad Reiman with the Norfolk Police Division said a Norfolk police officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Pasewalk Avenue at about 9 p.m. when he noticed a baggie that contained a white powdery substance in the vehicle. In addition, Reiman said, the officer also noticed open alcohol containers.
The driver of the vehicle, Arturo Hernandez, 24, Norfolk, showed signs of impairment and also provided a sample of breath that tested over the legal limit, Reiman said.
During the investigation, the white powdery substance was field tested, coming up positive for cocaine, he said.
Hernandez had pills on his person that also were determined to be a controlled substance, and he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Reiman said.
The two passengers in the vehicle, Ronald Garcia, 21, Norfolk, and Oscar Hernandez, 23, Norfolk, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and cited on suspicion of possession of marijuana. The three subjects were held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transported to the Madison County Jail.
EARLIER THAT evening — at about 6:30 — a Norfolk police officer saw a vehicle being driven by 58-year-old Bradley R. Bussey of Norfolk.
Reiman said the officer knew Bussey and that his driver's license had been suspended. A traffic stop was conducted and Bussey was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension.
During a search of the vehicle, officers located two syringes, and one of the syringes was loaded. The contents of the syringe field-tested positive for methamphetamine, Reiman said.
Bussey was booked into the Norfolk City Jail for allegedly driving under suspension and possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine. Bussey was later transported to the Madison County Jail.