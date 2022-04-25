A Norfolk police stop late Friday night for a vehicle with a broken taillight defect resulted in two Norfolkans’ arrests for felony offenses.
Capt. Mike Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division said the officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as Logan C. Evans, 19, Norfolk. A passenger was identified as Spencer D. Volden, 25, Norfolk. During the initial contact, the officer reportedly could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, Bauer said.
The passengers were asked to exit the vehicle, and officers searched the car. Located in a backpack where Volden had been sitting were several controlled substances, Bauer said.
Officers recovered a large bag of marijuana, a small amount of cocaine, a fentanyl pill, LSD papers, psilocybin mushrooms, a digital scale and packaging materials, Bauer said.
Volden was arrested on suspicion of three counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
Evans was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting a felony. Both were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.