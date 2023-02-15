A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple felony charges Tuesday night.
About 11:49 p.m., Norfolk police conducted a traffic stop in the 2100 block of South 13th Street, said Capt. Chad Reiman in a press release. The officer learned during the stop that the driver of the vehicle — Leobardo Saldana, 39, of Norfolk — had a suspended driver’s license. Saldana was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension.
During a search of the vehicle, Reiman said, a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine was located. Police also purportedly found a handgun.
Officers learned that Saldana is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm. Reiman said Saldana was booked into the Norfolk City Jail on suspicion of driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He was later transported to the Madison County Jail.