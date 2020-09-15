NDN Arrested action 2

Norfolk police arrested a man in connection with possession of methamphetamine early Tuesday morning.

An officer performed a traffic stop shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Omaha Avenue. The driver, 34-year-old Monte Sorrells, had a suspended license and was arrested in connection with driving under suspension, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a scale with white residue on it and a plastic baggie containing a white, crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.

Sorrells also was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine, Bauer said.

Sorrells was housed in Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.

