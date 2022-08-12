The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Omaha woman following a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon.
About 1 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a speeding vehicle on Highway 275, north of Stanton, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. The driver, 47-year-old Kelly Muhammed of Alabama, was cited on suspicion of speeding, driving during suspension and having no valid registration.
A passenger in the vehicle, 30-year-old Amanda Gove of Omaha, was found to have an active Douglas County arrest warrant for failure to appear. Gove, whom Unger said is pregnant, was arrested and also allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine.
Gove was booked at the sheriff’s office, Unger said, where she also tested positive for the illegal drugs and was jailed on a $50,000 bond.