BEEMER — A Stanton man out on bond was arrested on suspicion of felony drug charges following a traffic stop here on Tuesday.
Chief Jeremy Goeken with the Beemer Police Department said in a press release that officers with his department conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle violation in Beemer at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
After the investigation, the driver — identified as 40-year-old Edward J. Schmitz of Stanton — was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and open alcohol container.
Schmitz was transported to the Thurston County Jail by the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office, where he was booked pending a court-set bond. At the time of the arrest, Schmitz was out on two separate bonds from unrelated incidents earlier this year in both Stanton and Pierce counties, Goeken said.