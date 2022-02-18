A 53-year-old Norfolk man was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and booked into jail following a traffic stop early Friday morning.
Capt. Chad Reiman said Norfolk police stopped a vehicle at about 1:05 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South First Street.
James E. Lewis was driving the vehicle. During the traffic stop, the officer asked the police’s K-9 unit to conduct a sniff of the vehicle to check for the presence of controlled substances in the vehicle, Reiman said.
During the sniff of the vehicle, the K-9 indicated the odor of a controlled substance coming from the vehicle, Reiman said. After the K-9 indicated the odor of a controlled substance, a search of the vehicle was conducted.
During the search, a plastic baggie allegedly containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine was located, Reiman said.
The substance was field tested and tested positive for methamphetamine, he said.
Lewis was arrested and booked into the Norfolk City Jail. Lewis was later transported to the Madison County Jail.