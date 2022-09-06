A Norfolk man was taken into custody over the weekend after he allegedly was found to be in possession of a firearm that he is prohibited from having.
At 9:09 p.m., a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Justis Calkins, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. A check of Calkins’ driver’s license showed that it was currently revoked, so he was taken into custody.
In a subsequent search of Calkins’ vehicle, Bauer said, a firearm was located, concealed under the passenger seat. Because of previous criminal convictions, Calkins is prohibited from possessing firearms. He was arrested on suspicion of driving during revocation, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and carrying a concealed weapon.
Calkins was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
According to court records, Calkins has separate charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tramadol and driving under suspension in Madison County District Court.