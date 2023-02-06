A Norfolk man was arrested early Sunday morning and is facing a felony drug charge.
About 1:15 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for speeding and operating a defective vehicle on Highway 275 north of Stanton, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. The driver was identified as Kenneth Smith, 45, of Norfolk.
The sheriff’s office learned that Smith was on probation for a previous drug violation. A subsequent search of his person produced suspected cocaine and marijuana, plus drug paraphernalia that he had thrown to the ground in an attempt to conceal it, Unger said.
Smith was placed under arrest on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and jailed pending the setting of a bond.