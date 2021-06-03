A traffic infraction led to an arrest on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on Tuesday.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said police conducted a traffic stop for an infraction at 4:41 p.m. and discovered that the license of the driver — Charles E. Loughman, 30, homeless — had been revoked.
Bauer said Loughman was arrested on suspicion of driving during revocation, but in a subsequent search, officers recovered a small baggie of methamphetamine from Loughman’s pants pocket, as well as several pieces of drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.
Loughman then also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, Bauer said. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.