A traffic infraction led to an arrest on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on Tuesday.

Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said police conducted a traffic stop for an infraction at 4:41 p.m. and discovered that the license of the driver — Charles E. Loughman, 30, homeless — had been revoked.

Bauer said Loughman was arrested on suspicion of driving during revocation, but in a subsequent search, officers recovered a small baggie of methamphetamine from Loughman’s pants pocket, as well as several pieces of drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

Loughman then also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, Bauer said. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

US jobless claims drop to 385,000, another pandemic low

US jobless claims drop to 385,000, another pandemic low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week for a fifth straight week to a new pandemic low, the latest evidence that the U.S. job market is regaining its health as the economy further reopens.