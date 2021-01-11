A Norfolk man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of lying about his identity during a traffic stop.
At about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a Norfolk police officer stopped a vehicle that did not have any license plates, Capt. Michael Bauer said in a press release. The officer had contact with the driver, who verbally identified himself and said he did not have a license on him, Bauer said. Bauer said the driver also did not know his Social Security number.
The officer then looked up the name provided by the driver, which didn’t match the license photo that came up in the system, according to the release. The officer contacted a Nebraska State Patrol trooper, who responded with a portable automated fingerprint identification system. The driver’s prints were submitted and he was identified as Jeremie J. Jung, 32, of Norfolk, Bauer said.
A check of Jung’s license showed that it was suspended, Bauer said, and Jung was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension and criminal impersonation. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred the Madison County Jail.