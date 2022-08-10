Motorists will see a change in traffic flow during the Thursday. Aug. 11, commute on Benjamin Avenue as traffic will be shifted to the south side just east of the Norfolk Family YMCA exit.
Traffic will be routed back to the north side with one lane for eastbound traffic and one lane for westbound traffic through the construction zone.
The City of Norfolk encourages motorists to use caution in the area and slow down. Any questions may be directed to the City of Norfolk Engineering Division at 402-844-2020.