Semi blocking traffic

A SEMI DRIVER who was headed south on Highway 15 apparently missed the stop sign at the junction with Highway 275 on Tuesday night, causing traffic delays.

Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated a semi accident at the Highway 275 and Highway 15 junction.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the accident caused traffic delays as the semi was removed from the south ditch.

The accident occurred when the 44-year-old driver of the southbound semi and trailer failed to stop at the intersection and traveled into the south ditch off Highway 275.

The driver declined medical attention at the scene, and part of the highway was blocked for some time as crews worked to remove the wreckage, the sheriff said.

