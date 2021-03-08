Norfolk High School students will be able to enjoy a traditional prom and graduation ceremony as allowed by directed health measures.
Tammy Day, vice president for the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education, announced that Divots Conference Center has been rented for the Norfolk High prom.
Administrators also are moving forward with plans for a traditional graduation ceremony in the Norfolk High gym, pending current COVID-19 health guidelines.
Last spring, prom was canceled for students because of the pandemic. Graduation for seniors also was adjusted to an outside ceremony at Skyview Lake last July.