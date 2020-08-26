Tractors to be displayed at Nexus ceremony at Northeast

Both the history and tradition of agriculture and the future of the industry will be on display at groundbreaking ceremonies being planned for new agricultural facilities, which are under construction at Northeast Community College.

Among equipment on display will be tractors from the 1950s and 1980s, as well as several 2020 models and some combines, according to a college media release.

Ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, near the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex on East Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk. A live event is planned, along with virtual ceremonies and live-streaming. Area farmers, implement dealers and tractor enthusiasts are invited to bring their tractors to the event.

“Space will be provided for the tractors to be viewed safely,” said Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs and executive director of the Northeast Foundation. “We are planning to have antique tractors, working tractors and tractors of the future on display.”

Several area implement dealers have committed to bringing tractors and other equipment to the groundbreaking ceremonies.

John Deere 4650

THIS JOHN DEERE 4650 was considered a large tractor in 1983. It produced 165 PTO, and 190 engine horse power with its 466 cubic inch engine. The 4650 featured a new 15 speed power shift transmission, and a three-point hitch with the capacity to support 8,500 working pounds. It sold for approximately $65,000. The tractor will be on display at the Sept. 10 groundbreaking ceremonies for new ag facilities at Northeast Community College.

Platte Valley Equipment will have a John Deere 8RZ 410, a 1983 4650 and a 1951 Model MT. Dinkel Implement plans to exhibit a 2020 New Holland CR Combine with automation — auto crop setting. Mitchell Equipment of Atkinson and Humphrey will be displaying an AFS Connect Steiger tractor with cutting-edge technology to view current field operations, fleet information and agronomic data.

Other dealerships planning to bring tractors and equipment to the groundbreaking are AKRS Equipment Solutions, Titan Machinery and Grossenburg Implement.

“We especially invite area producers and those with antique tractors to join us to celebrate the new ag facilities at Northeast,” Kruse said. “We want to highlight the progression of agriculture in this area, and what better way to do that than to show how equipment has changed in the last 75 years.”

The site will open for tractor parking on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 8 a.m. For those who would like to bring their tractors the day before the event, staff will be on hand to help set up the display on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 2 to 5 p.m. For more information on the tractor display, call 402-640-1769.

