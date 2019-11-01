Fire Action

No injuries were reported Thursday after a tractor in a machine shed caught fire.

Captain Landon Grothe with the Norfolk Fire Division said fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to 55916 835 Road, a rural address southeast of Norfolk, at about 4:15 p.m.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front and roof of the machine shed.

Grothe said the fire was quickly knocked down, and units remained on the scene, conducting salvage and overhaul operations in the shed for more than an hour after the flames were extinguished.

Sixteen firefighters, one fire engine, two water tankers and an ambulance responded to the call. Mutual aid was provided by Madison Fire and Rescue and Stanton Fire and Rescue.

Grothe said an electrical failure of an engine heater on the tractor caused the fire.

Tags

In other news

Keystone oil pipeline leaks 383,000

Keystone oil pipeline leaks 383,000

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — TC Energy’s Keystone pipeline has leaked an estimated 383,000 gallons of oil in northeastern North Dakota, marking the second significant spill in two years along the line that carries Canadian tar sands oil through seven states, regulators said Thursday.

County considers bonds for road equipment

County considers bonds for road equipment

MADISON — Following more discussions about machinery needs, the Madison County board of commissioners voted this week to issue bonds to help pay for new and used equipment for roads.

Turn your clocks, test your alarms

As people turn their clocks back this weekend for the end of daylight saving time, the American Red Cross asks everyone to also test their smoke alarms.