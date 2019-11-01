No injuries were reported Thursday after a tractor in a machine shed caught fire.
Captain Landon Grothe with the Norfolk Fire Division said fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to 55916 835 Road, a rural address southeast of Norfolk, at about 4:15 p.m.
Firefighters arriving on the scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front and roof of the machine shed.
Grothe said the fire was quickly knocked down, and units remained on the scene, conducting salvage and overhaul operations in the shed for more than an hour after the flames were extinguished.
Sixteen firefighters, one fire engine, two water tankers and an ambulance responded to the call. Mutual aid was provided by Madison Fire and Rescue and Stanton Fire and Rescue.
Grothe said an electrical failure of an engine heater on the tractor caused the fire.