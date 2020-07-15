A 64-year-old Norfolk man was sent to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after receiving injuries in a tractor accident in rural Stanton County.
The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office reported that personnel responded to the accident at 5:20 p.m. The accident occurred about a quarter of a mile north of the Highway 275 junction with Highway 57.
A southbound John Deer tractor, driven by Brian Brovont on 566th Avenue, left the county road and entered the west ditch. The tractor rolled down a steep embankment and landed on its side, according to the sheriff’s office.
Brovont was extricated from the wreckage and flown directly from the scene by Life Net medical helicopter to a Sioux City hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
Restraints were not in use and the tractor suffered severe damage.
Stanton Fire and Rescue and Stanton County Emergency Management also responded to the scene. Highway 275 was closed to traffic for about 20 minutes as the helicopter landed in the middle of the highway.