PIERCE — The state has issued a health alert for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County.

Samples taken earlier this week at Willow Creek Reservoir measured above the threshold of 8 parts per billion of total microcystin, which is a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae.

When a health alert is issued, signs are posted to advise the public to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed during the alert. Recreational boating and fishing are permitted, but the public is advised to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, particularly avoiding any activity that could lead to swallowing the water.

Pets also should not get in the water or drink from the lake. People may use the public areas for camping, picnics and other outdoor activities.

Weekly sampling has been conducted at 55 public lake sites since the first week of May. Swanson Reservoir in Hitchcock County, Glenn Cunningham Lake in Douglas County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County have been removed from the health alert.

The lakes will continue to be monitored weekly through the end of September. Sampling results for toxic algae and bacteria will be updated every Friday

The state’s monitoring is conducted at public lakes with swimming beaches and high public activity. Toxic algae may also be present in other lakes in Nebraska that are not tested, so visitors should use caution if they see signs of algal blooms.

