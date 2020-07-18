PILGER — Plans are in full swing for the 18th annual Hamburger and Sweet Corn Feed.
The feed is a free-will donation event scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Cooper Family Community Center in Pilger. All funds raised will go toward the Pilger Pool Fund.
The feed saw 181 people attend in its first year in 2003 and has grown to an average of 1,000 to 1,200 people in recent years, said the event’s organizer, Ron Wolverton.
“We really just started this whole thing as a way to help out the community,” Wolverton said. “We had heard about another smaller town that still does a hamburger and sausage feed every year, and thought it would be cool to do something similar.”
Despite the current public health circumstances, Wolverton said he and co-organizers have been carefully planning how to hold the event safely by following health guidelines issued by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department.
“A lot of things have been opening up recently, and we’re just going forward with things as planned,” Wolverton said.
The feed typically requires the help of about 65 to 70 volunteers, some of whom have helped since the inaugural event. The dinner is from 5 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 5, and preparation begins months in advance. One of the biggest responsibilities in the final month leading up to the feed, Wolverton said, is making sure people hear about it.
Wolverton typically transports the 3,000-plus ears of corn provided by Clinch Produce to a cool shed the day before the benefit. Then dozens of volunteers husk and clean the corn and load it in six massive white coolers filled with water the morning of the benefit.
Because there was a relative amount of leftover sweet corn last year, Wolverton said they will subtract one cooler and cut down on the quantity of ears of corn from 3,600 to 3,000 this year.
As for hamburgers, Arvid’s Food Town in Wisner is the supplier of the meat — providing about 430 pounds of hamburger, divided into 1,300 patties that are one-third of a pound each.
Jeff Dinklage, Mike Moeller and Cuming County Feeders will bring grills as well as their own crews to begin preparing for the benefit around 2 p.m. that day, something Wolverton said is necessary to avoid running out of food as new waves of people gather throughout the evening.
“The community center can hold about 350 people at one time, and we can feed about 300 people every half hour,” Wolverton said. “You also have lemonade and tea and other drinks that you need to have ready beforehand, and having that all organized is the key to not having the line backed up.”
The sweet corn is usually held in 10 turkey cookers with boiling water before being served, and two of those cookers are designated for melted butter to enrich the corn’s flavor.
Wolverton and the event’s volunteers not only receive rave food reviews each year, but around $9,000 to $11,000 is donated each year to benefit the Pilger Pool Fund.
That money raised will carry even more meaning this year, as the Louis and Abby Faye Dinklage Foundation will match up to $10,000 in money raised.
“We hope to raise around the same amount of money this year as we have each of the last few years,” Wolverton said. “It’s really a great event with a lot of hard work put in. If we didn’t have these great volunteers, the event wouldn’t work. Everyone knows their jobs and nobody steps on anyone’s toes.”
The feed attracts four times as many attendees each year as there are residents in Pilger, and while there’s potential for this year’s turnout to decrease because of health circumstances, Wolverton still anticipates a big crowd.
That includes people from various locations across the eastern half of the state — such as Verdigre, Lincoln, Omaha and Norfolk — who will make their way to Pilger because of their desire to support the community.
“We’re really excited to see everyone on the first Wednesday of August,” he said.