Nebraska is facing issues with a lagging workforce.
According to a Wednesday and Thursday town hall and presentation on a survey commissioned by We Care for Kids and Nebraska Extension Early Childhood, part of the state’s difficulty in maintaining a workforce can be traced to troubles with securing child care.
The survey of 500 Nebraska voters found that 31% of parents with children ages 5 and under left the workforce over an inability to find affordable child care, and 58% of the same demographic had called out or missed a shift because of issues with child care.
“This issue is impacting all Nebraskans in every corner of our state. Families feel it, businesses feel it, communities feel it,” said Holly Hatton-Bowers, an early childhood extension specialist.
Luke Virgil, executive director of Wayne Area Economic Development, called the numbers “disheartening, especially when you put it into the context of Nebraska’s workforce landscape.
“We have some of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, we have one of the highest workforce participation rates, and there’s a significant job opening number across the state … what this means is, people who want to work are being excluded from the workforce, because they can’t find access or availability with child care,” Virgil said.
“If you don’t have child care, it’s hard to be at work,” added Claire Brown, child and family well-being coordinator with The Wellbeing Partners.
One problem worsening the child care crisis, according to the town hall presentation, is difficulty with provider retainment.
Brown said treating child care professionals as professionals could help address mental health strain on providers by ensuring they feel respected.
“We want our children to be in the care of professionals, which means we have to treat those people as professionals, which means some language changes,” Brown said. “They are not babysitters, it is not a daycare, it is a child care setting, they are caring for children. They are trained and doing excellent work in those fields.”
“They’re our future leaders,” said Dulce Sherman, chief human resources and DEI officer of the Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative of children now in care settings, adding that it was important to create a culture that supports child care providers.
The survey results made clear the fact that the issue was a concern to all Nebraskans: Republican, Democrat, rural and urban Nebraskans responded with similarly high levels of concern about difficulty in obtaining quality, affordable child care.
When asked what audience members can do to help improve the child care crisis, panelists encouraged listeners to simply spread the word to increase awareness about the crisis and connect with the providers in the community to see how they can best be supported.