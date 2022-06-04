HUMPHREY — Hopes are that construction on Humphrey’s new fire station will begin in July.
Humphrey Rural Fire Board President Bruce Pfeifer said construction is tentatively set to begin this summer, but nothing is written in concrete.
Bierman Contracting of Columbus received the bid to build the station with a base bid of $2,735,000, and an alternate bid for an exterior slab snow melt system for $55,200.
Pfeifer said they hope to “whittle a little off that, maybe $200,000, just by little things here and there, just things we can do without now ... but sometimes it’s cheaper to do them now rather that later. We’re trying to be as prudent as we can.”
Doernemann Construction of Clarkson is doing the dirt work, leveling off the area so construction can begin when ready.
“We hope to have a building up this fall, but there’s no guarantee,” Pfeifer said.
It’s a steel structure that will be brought in and placed on a cement pad, and then the fire station will be constructed on site.
The projected finish date is August 2023, with some leeway on that because of the potential delay in supplies and manpower, Pfeifer said.
“Usually you have a start date and finish date and you hold them to it or there’s penalties, but in today’s environment with the delays and unknowns, they are telling us they hope to be done by the end of July. They hope to be done before that, but they have some leeway,” he said. “We’re frustrated it’s being drug on, and people have been asking us when it’s going to be built, but it’s not like building something on the farm.”
Also, bids were higher than expected because construction costs rose.
The new station is being built on the site of the old swimming pool on the east side of the property.
The building, designed by JEO Consulting Group, is bigger than the current station because future growth had to be factored into construction.
“We are building a building that’s a little bigger than we need, but we want to have room for additional equipment we may need down the road,” Pfeifer said. “Also, we are so cramped in the old building. As you trade equipment, it all gets bigger and wider and longer. It didn’t make sense to build as we need today. Hopefully, we’ll have a building that’s good for the next 50 years.
“It may look like we have a big building, but the town is doing well and, as soon as we add a piece of equipment, it’ll look more practical,” he said.
The meeting room area is going to be similar size, but office space will be added so rescue and fire personnel can have separate offices.
Storage space is an issue in the current facility, so the new station will have adequate storage.
The new station will have six doors instead of four, including a drive-through with a wash bay to clean the trucks after returning from a call.
Pfeifer said being able to use the site of the former pool, which is moving to the old tee-ball field at Foltz Sports Complex, allows a bigger, better building to be constructed, rather than staying at the current station site and building a station the same size.
The new site also allows for expansion to the west side, which is opposite of the bay side.
The station is supported through tax dollars from the rural fire district — as it is now.
The station is going to be located in an area that is fast becoming an area of pride for the community.
The Veterans Park was dedicated this year, Heritage Park and the Humphrey Community Center are located in that area, and down the road there will be a new swimming pool.