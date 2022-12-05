West Point Christmas

WEST POINT’S downtown will feature Christmas-related activities on Tuesday, Dec. 6, including dancing around the Christmas tree on Main Street.

 JERRY GUENTHER/DAILY NEWS

WEST POINT — The second annual family Christmas festival will come alive like a Hallmark Christmas scene this week here.

The event on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 7:30 p.m., will feature dancing around the Main Street Christmas tree at 6 p.m. There also will be a live Nativity scene and live reindeer munching in a lot nearby. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the West Point Community Theatre.

Other events include horse-drawn carriage rides around town, a train ride and a Grinch that gives out kisses (candy kisses, that is) as Christmas music plays in the air.

Hot cocoa and cider, candy canes, s’mores, cookies and cupcakes will be decorated, along with cotton candy that will be made available. Chili also will be ready, along with much more.

West Point already got into the Christmas spirit over the weekend.

A holiday concert and variety show of local West Point talent graced the community theater to a full house Saturday night.

Vaughn Beed, president of the West Point Community Theatre, introduced the variety of 14 performing acts for the hour and a half of entertainment.

It included traditional carols, “Silent Night,” sung in German by an 87-year-old man, the lively enactment of “Partridge in a Pear Tree” and the grand finale of many on stage singing the “Hallelujah Chorus.”

