Registration is now open for the 35th annual Tour de Nebraska that will take cyclists on a 250-mile loop route through east central Nebraska on June 20-25, 2023.
“Tour de Nebraska is a perfect multi-day tour for first-time tourists to seasoned veterans. Our adventure is all about experiencing beautiful rural Nebraska from the seat of a bicycle. We are excited to highlight the friendly towns, people and places unique to this part of the state in 2023,”
The noncompetitive loop tour will start and end in Columbus and roll on to overnights at Albion (Wednesday and Thursday, June 21-22), Norfolk (Friday and Saturday, June 23-24) and back to Columbus on Sunday, June 25. This is the second consecutive year that the event has a double-double format, with two overnights in two communities.
“Our unique format allows us to showcase our host communities and all they have to offer. The feedback was very positive last year so we will offer it again in 2023. Our cyclists enjoy the flexibility to explore the town, ride a loop or just sleep in if they want to, without having to pack up and move every night,” Schilling said.
Cyclists of all ages come from across the country to enjoy Tour de Nebraska. Everyone rides at their own pace and enjoys sightseeing, culture, camaraderie and food along the route. Each rest stop and overnight town has their own unique flavor.
Highlights of the 2023 tour include the Hwy. 14 Brewing Company and a street festival in Albion, Divots Brewery and live music in Norfolk, a two-day gravel adventure that includes the Cowboy Trail, as well as tubing and kayaking options on the Elkhorn River.
Founded in 1988, Tour de Nebraska has grown from 11 riders to 500 cyclists. Organizers arrange meals, rest stops, daily maps, itineraries, luggage transfers, shuttles, emergency sag support, daily fruit and water. Accommodations include tent camping at city parks, indoor camping and motels.
Schilling and his staff help local communities along the route prepare for rest stops and overnight stays.
“We work closely with the local organizers so they can provide everything we need. Hosting Tour de Nebraska is a fun way to share their heritage and bring new revenue to the area,” he said.
There is a friendly competition for the best rest stop and best overnight host community awards.