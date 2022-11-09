As of Wednesday morning, Norfolk Ward 4 city councilman Andrew McCarthy was clinging to a slim two-vote lead over challenger Zach Steiner in a race that saw the proposed sales tax bond measure become a primary issue in the campaign between the two candidates.
“We have to ask for a recount as a matter of upholding the integrity of the election,” Steiner said on Wednesday.
The Ward 4 challenger said he had contacted Anne Pruss, Madison County clerk and elections commissioner, early on Wednesday and that there were still provisional ballots being tabulated.
Pruss said the Ward 4 race was the closest she could remember in the county, Steiner said.
According to county officials, it could be several days before the final election results are certified. At that time, either Steiner or McCarthy will be able to request a recount, should they so desire.
As of now, McCarthy holds 691 votes against 689 for Steiner. According to the returns issued by the Madison County Clerk’s Office, there were 139 undervotes and one overvote counted with Tuesday’s returns.
An undervote is defined as a scenario in which a ballot is cast and neither of the candidates is chosen by the voter. An overvote is what occurs when multiple candidates are selected on a ballot.
Given the votes counted and the number of undervotes involved, both candidates feel as though there is enough margin for error to warrant a recount.
“I’m not surprised. We had a good turnout, and the race is obviously very close,” McCarthy said. “I appreciate all of the voters, and I am humbled by all those who voted for me.”
More information on the possibility of a recount should be available within the coming days after election results are certified.
On the proposed sales tax measure, McCarthy said that closer to the election, he had become convinced that the bond would not pass with voters, although there are some critical needs that would have been covered with the bond that still need to be addressed.
“We need to get to work now and do what we can to get these things done,” McCarthy said. “We have to address the streets and we need to find $10 million for the work on the police department. I believe it’s risky to risk our public safety.”
McCarthy added that had the bond issues been separated, voters might have been more receptive to accepting the tax increase.
Steiner, who has openly opposed the proposed bond, said that if the city’s numbers are accurate, the most critical repair needs to be city streets and the police station could be covered with the appropriate budgeting over the next five years.
“This is the way democracy works,” Steiner said when speaking about the election results. “I want to say thank you to each and every voter.”
In other Norfolk City Council races, Ward 1 councilman Corey Granquist and Ward 2 councilman Shane Clausen were unopposed for reelection.
New to the council will be Justin Webb, who ran unopposed in Ward 3 to replace outgoing council president Rob Merrill, who did not seek reelection.