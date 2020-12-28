Tips to prepare for winter weather

After experiencing beautiful December temperatures, a winter storm is expected to move into the area tonight through Wednesday. Region 11 Emergency Management is preparing for the storm and is encouraging citizens throughout Region 11 to do the same.
Here is what you can do:
1. Start monitoring the weather conditions and forecasts now from your preferred outlet.
- Change travel plans now if you think they may be impacted by the storm.
2. Check road conditions.
- Call 511, visit www.511.nebraska.gov, or download the Nebraska 511 app to check on road conditions before traveling.
- Choose a different route or adjust travel plans if road conditions are poor.
3. Ready your vehicle.
- Check your battery, wipers, coolant, and other systems affected by cold temperature.
- Make sure your tires have good tread.
- Clear snow, ice, or dirt from your windows, lights, and camera.
4. Stock up on groceries and gas now while the weather is still nice.
5. Pack an emergency supply kit.
- Stock your vehicle with a mobile phone charger, batteries, blankets, flashlight, first aid kit, high-calorie, non-perishable food, candle to melt snow for drinking water, sack of sand or cat litter for traction, shovel, scraper and battery booster cables.