Hot conditions are hitting the state this week and the Nebraska Public Power District wants to remind customers of a few tips to help cool down the home.
Cory Fuehrer, NPPD Energy Efficiency program manager, said the average Nebraska home uses 10% of its annual energy to keep cool.
“Cranking up the air conditioner seems inevitable when the hot temperatures begin to hit, but following a few easy steps and utilizing technology like smart thermostats can help lower your energy usage and, in turn lower the dollar amount on your energy bill each month,” Fuehrer said.
Using shades or blinds during the day and keeping windows closed is a quick way to keep the home from heating up. The east and west windows receive the most impact from the sun’s infrared rays and are important to keep covered.
Cooking outside on the grill also will help keep conditions cooler. When cooking inside, the home must use more electricity to remove the newly generated heat.
Utilizing smart thermostats can be a great way to optimize the air conditioner. Smart thermostats can set themselves at higher temperatures when no one is home and then lower to help cool the home when people are inside it.
This reduces how much the AC unit is running and the overall amount of energy that unit is using.
“If you don’t have a smart thermostat, take the extra time to turn your thermostat up before leaving for the day and back down when you get home. If it’s still too hot, using a ceiling or floor fan can help provide up to four degrees of cooling comfort,” Fuehrer said.
“Ensuring your air conditioning equipment is running efficiently could also help you cut energy use,” Fuehrer said. “Make sure the filter in your indoor air handler is changed regularly and that your outdoor compressor unit is clear of debris with at least 2 feet of cleared area surrounding it.”
Customers also can check out NPPD’s EnergyWise Incentives & Programs or check with their local power provider to see if there are any incentives to help improve daily energy use.