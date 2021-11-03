With the temperatures dropping throughout Northeast Nebraska, Region 11 Emergency Management offers tips to help prepare for winter conditions, which can be dangerous.

Area residents are encouraged to prepare by having extra supplies on hand such as:

— Flashlight and extra batteries.

— Extra food and water.

— Extra medicine and baby items.

— Alternate heat source, such as a space heater, fireplace or wood stove.

Additionally, residents can winterize their vehicles by:

— Checking battery, wipers, coolant and other systems that could be affected by low temperatures.

— Check tires to make sure they have good tread.

— Pack an emergency supply kit for each vehicle. Include items such as blankets, high-calorie, nonperishable food items, sack of sand or cat litter for traction, shovel, scraper and battery booster cables.

Tags

In other news

Census analysis finds undercount but not as bad as predicted

Census analysis finds undercount but not as bad as predicted

The 2020 census missed an estimated 1.6 million people, but given hurdles posed by the pandemic and natural disasters, the undercount was smaller than expected, according to an analysis by a think tank that did computer simulations of the nation's head count.

Wayne State, UNMC partner on new pathway to nursing program

Wayne State, UNMC partner on new pathway to nursing program

Wayne State College and the University of Nebraska Medical Center have signed an affiliation agreement for an early admission pathway for Wayne State students who wish to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing at the UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division in Norfolk.