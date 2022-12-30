Heating is the second leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries, as well as the third leading cause of home fire deaths.

When using a space heater, read and follow all of the manufacturers' instructions that come with the heater.

Other tips for operating a space heater include:

— Making sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are in good working condition.

— Keeping the space heater clean and in good condition.

— Placing the heater out of high traffic areas and on a hard, nonflammable floor surface. Check manufacturer's specification for surfaces the unit may be set on.

— Keeping combustible items such as clothing, boxes, furniture, blankets or draperies at least 3 feet away from the space heater.

— Never using extension cords with a space heater. To prevent circuit overload, make sure the space heater is not plugged into the same circuit as other electrical appliances. Space heaters with frayed or damaged cords or plug-ins should be discarded.

— Never leaving space heaters unattended. Unplug them if leaving the room or going to bed.

— Using propane or kerosene heaters only in areas where the air is well circulated, such as a screened-in porch, and have oxygen depletion sensors that will shut down the unit.

— Purchasing space heaters that stay cool to the touch and that include a fan to circulate the heat.

— Making sure the heater has a shutoff feature that automatically turns the unit off if it overheats or tips over.

— Not using a space heater in a bathroom and never using it to dry clothes or shoes.

For more information about the use of space heaters, call the City of Norfolk Fire Division at 402-844-2050.

