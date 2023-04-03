HUMPHREY — The first look at what a potential new Humphrey Public School 7-12 facility would look like was revealed recently at the Humphrey Public School Advisory Committee meeting.
About 60 area residents listened to the three-hour presentation in the HPS gym, along with 26 of the community advisory committee members looking at the pros and cons of each design.
Jacob Sertich, managing principal architect of Wilkins Architecture Design Planning of Kearney, led the presentation.
Also on hand were Tobin Buchanan, First National Capital Markets of Kearney; Josh Silvers, associate partner at Wilkins; and Ashley Abramson and John Wieser of Hausmann Construction of Norfolk.
Sertich said the designs came from feedback from school officials and from tours the board and administration took of other schools. Sertich said he met with faculty and staff to talk about the existing building as well as what they see as needs in a new building.
The designs will take other forms after he has a chance to process the feedback received from the meeting, and those updated designs will be presented at the Monday, April 17, meeting. Sertich said the cost would be discussed in more detail at the April meeting but said the ballpark estimate is $25 million to $30 million.
A third meeting in May will be scheduled if necessary.
The tentative timeline is as follows:
— June: School board calls for the bond issue
— June/July/August: Information campaign
— Tuesday, Aug. 15: Bond election
— August-January 2024: Final design approved
— March 2024-January 2025: Construction
Sertich said all three options have the main entrance facing south, but that could be tweaked.
“Chances are what ends up being built — and there certainly will likely be some elements of what you see tonight — but things will probably change based on the feedback we get tonight or the additional feedback as we move further along to the board calling for a bond election,” he said.
Members of the advisory committee examined the drawings of the options and listed their pros and cons of each.
The designs also were made available for those in attendance to look at.
The new facility will be located on the 7.26 acres the district purchased north of the city dump.
HPS Superintendent Brice King explained why the board is looking into building a new facility.
“At the beginning of the year, the conversation came up about our enrollment growth,” he said. “This was one of the bigger jumps in enrollment, and we had 24 new students enroll at the beginning of the year, so when you look at space, every available classroom is being used in some capacity and, in some instances, being shifted so it’s used in multiple different ways. We’re utilizing storage as multi-purpose rooms as needed, so if we need a space with a small group, then we’re utilizing that space.
“Each classroom lacks appropriate storage for teachers to be able to store materials and, if we have to add staff and if we continue to see enrollment growth, that is something we will need to do, we currently do not have an extra classroom to add that staff member.
“The other thing about appropriate space, when I started here six years ago, we were offering college credit course for English only, and that’s a three-credit course. We now have kids graduating with almost 21 college credit hours, and it’s between them taking dual credit class, which is distance learning, or they are taking it online, and they just need space, and we have to be creative with where these kids are taking these different courses,” King said.
Humphrey’s other high school, Humphrey St. Francis, also is preparing for additional students. The Omaha Archdiocese plans to merge grades 7-12 at Lindsay Holy Family with Humphrey St. Francis beginning in the fall of 2024 as part of its decision on the families of parishes.