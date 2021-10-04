The City of Norfolk released the work schedule for the following street repair projects:
— North First Street from Benjamin Avenue to flood control: Milling began the week of Sept. 20, with traffic reduced to one lane at times. The roadway will be opened up to two-way traffic until the contractor comes back later this month to lay new asphalt, which is expected to take around two to three days. At that time, traffic will be reduced to one lane again until work is completed.
— 37th Street from Highway 275: Patching began in the area the week of Sept. 20, with traffic reduced to one lane at times. The roadway will be opened up to two-way traffic until the contractor comes back to lay new asphalt, which is expected to take about two to three days. At that time, traffic will be reduced to one lane again until work is completed.
— Seventh Street from Madison Avenue to Prospect Avenue: Patching was completed the week of Sept. 27. Because of unforeseen storm sewer utility issues, Seventh Street from Norfolk Avenue to Madison Avenue was closed on Sept. 30. The first part of October, the contractor will be milling this area, which is expected to take two to three days. The asphalt overlay will follow and is expected to take two to three days. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at times.
— Norfolk Avenue from Seventh Street to First Street: The week of Sept. 27 the contractor milled this area. The roadway will be opened up to two-way traffic until the contractor comes back the first part of October to lay new asphalt, which is expected to take about two to three days. During construction no parking will be allowed on Norfolk Avenue, but traffic will remain open with one lane in each direction.
— Norfolk Avenue east of 27th Street: Night work. The week of Oct. 11, the contractor will patch this area. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at times.
— Highway 81 both ways from Highway 275: Night work. The week of Oct. 11, the contractor will be milling this portion of roadway followed by asphalt overlay, which should take about two to three days. Traffic will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes during construction.
— Highway 81 and Pasewalk Avenue: Night work. The week of Oct. 11, the contractor will be patching this portion of roadway, which should take about two to three days. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during construction.
— Michigan Avenue from 13th Street to Glenn St.: Night work. The week of Oct. 11, the contractor will be laying asphalt overlay on this portion of roadway. This portion of roadway will be closed overnight on the night this construction takes place.
For questions, contact the city’s engineer division at 402-844-2020.