Tilden is among the Madison County cities that will elect a mayor and representatives to their councils.
There will be a challenger for Tilden Mayor Shane Livelsberger’s seat. Tom Nelson has filed to challenge him in the officially nonpartisan race.
And on the Tilden City Council, four candidates are competing for three spots. Only Allen Smidt is an incumbent and is running along with Allen J. Miller, Halle Hart and Lynn Moore Jr.
Livelsberger said he feels called to public office.
“I have always felt a connection to Tilden since I moved here in 1997,” he said. “I felt it was my civic duty to run for mayor, to give back to the community that I belonged to.”
Nelson said he is running for mayor because he believes the position requires someone with experience.
“It is our duty as U.S. citizens to answer the call when the need arises,” Nelson said. “Now is that time! I encourage all young adults to get involved, your community needs you.”
Nelson said he is fiscally responsible, which is required in the time of a recession.
“I have a vision for growth in the community,” Nelson said. “The City of Tilden is on a path of renewal in its downtown infrastructure. I want to see it completed.”
Livelsberger said he wants to help the town to grow.
“The top issue this year is the downtown revitalization project, which I believe will help the town to grow and attract more people to town.”
Halle Hart is the only candidate for the Tilden City Council to return a questionnaire.
Hart said she is running because she wants to improve the community.
“I want it to continue to grow and be an attractive place for both families and businesses alike. I want it to be a place where my children want to stay and watch their families grow.”
Hart said she would listen to constituents’ wants and needs, while also trying to improve Tilden to benefit everyone.
The biggest issues are the economic development initiative to update the downtown and infrastructure, the town sales tax and spending that money, and street improvement throughout town, Hart said.
Tilden Mayor
Shane Livelsberger
FAMILY AND EDUCATION: Fifth child out of six; graduated from Elkhorn Valley High School in 2006.
BACKGROUND: Working for Antelope Memorial Hospital as a cook. Belongs to the Antelope County Shooters Club. Before becoming mayor, he had not held any previous offices.
Tom Nelson
FAMILY AND EDUCATION: Graduated from Elkhorn Valley High School, enlisted in Army; retired after roughly 24 years as a sergeant major; bachelor’s degree in management of technical operations, associate degree in professional aeronautics through Embry Riddle University. Last five years worked as Antelope County Veterans Services officer.
BACKGROUND: Served four years on Tilden City Council, life member of VFW, culminating as District 3 commander for two years; life member of American Legion and commander of American Legion Post 70 in Tilden for past five years, served on Tilden Peace United Church of Christ Board, including as an officer, charter member of Tilden Young Men’s Club.
Tilden City Council
Halle Hart
FAMILY AND EDUCATION: Native of Tilden, biology degree from Midland University in Fremont, doctorate of physical therapy from University of Nebraska Medical Center; moved back to Tilden in 2020 with husband, Tyler, and two children. Works as physical therapist with Family Physical Therapy in both Norfolk and the new Tilden clinic.
BACKGROUND: Enjoys serving the people of Tilden and improving access to health care in rural areas. Never held public office before but looking forward to serving the community.