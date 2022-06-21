Tilden revitalization details announced

TILDEN — Five Rule Rural Planning is inviting Tilden residents and downtown stakeholders to participate in a series of downtown revitalization design activities.
A team of community design professionals will be creating concepts that will be included in the downtown revitalization study.
These activities will produce a list of programs, projects and policies to be considered and ultimately completed over the next five to 10 years. The goal of the study is to improve economic environment as well as the downtown experience to all who live, work and visit Tilden.
Community members are invited and encouraged to participate in the activities during the day on Thursday, June 23. There will be an open house and design workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. Drop in and watch the design team at work as those involved sketch ideas and talk to residents and downtown stakeholders about their dreams for making downtown Tilden thrive.
There will be a community walking tour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Join the design team as the team members walk through downtown Tilden and explore opportunities.
Finally, a sneak peek at design sketches will be offered from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Be the first to see the initial rough ideas and sketches that will be developed into design concepts for the next phase of the revitalization project.