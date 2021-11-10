A Tilden man was arrested on suspicion of drug possession Tuesday afternoon in Stanton County.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said his office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 24 just east of Norfolk for driving recklessly about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Once the traffic stop was initiated, a front-seat passenger threw contraband out of the vehicle window. It was later located and found to be methamphetamine, Unger said.
The passenger, 34-year-old Andrew Paulsen of Tilden, was placed under arrest and later booked on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine. He was jailed pending the setting of bond.
Tuesday’s arrest of Paulsen marks the second time in a 10-day span that he was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of possessing meth, Unger said.
The driver, 57-year-old Timothy Payne of Norfolk, was cited for reckless driving, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.