TILDEN — From street dances to a ping-pong ball drop, Prairie Days offers a range of activities for all ages.
The annual celebration in Tilden will be from Friday, July 30, through Sunday, Aug. 1.
Friday at 9 a.m. begins the weekend-long “Pieces of the Good Life” quilt show at the library’s Lied Auditorium, as well as the antique machinery show on display downtown.
A community appreciation hot dog feed starts at 11 a.m., followed by a pool party at the city pool at 1 p.m. There will be a petting zoo with animals from Mini Barnyard Friends at Prairie View Assisted Living from 2:30 to 5 p.m., in addition to the Tilden High School alumni banquet also at 5 p.m.
At 8 p.m., party until midnight at the Friday night street dance with Mason Michaels & the Back Road Spirits Band, sponsored by Legion Post 170.
Saturday and Sunday, shop for treasures along the trail in search of antiques, crafts, repurposed items and secondhand items throughout the downtown, Cowboy Trail and city auditorium. Wonder what that treasure is worth? Have it professionally appraised at the antique appraisals on Saturday in the city auditorium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Saturday, view the Prairie Days family parade at 10 a.m. at the downtown on Second Street. Enjoy more food with a sloppy joe feed and various food vendors. Take in the mud volleyball tournament and beer garden from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Browse through the Beauty and the Beast Car Show on First Street from noon to 4 p.m. It’s all about the ladies from noon to 5 p.m. at the “Prairie Gals” vendors show at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church parish hall on the east end of Second Street, while the kids enjoy face painting and other activities beginning at 1 p.m. at the Richie Ashburn Ball Field.
At 2 p.m., head over to the Tilden Public Library for the presentation, “Postwar Pop: Memorabilia of the Mid-20th Century,” given by author Donald-Brian Johnson with major funding provided by Humanities Nebraska. For those who love a game of cards, a pitch tournament will be at 3 p.m. in the senior center.
Bounce houses will be available for the kids in the ball field beginning at 3 p.m., a cake walk fundraiser for Little Lambs Day Care will be at 4 p.m., then enjoy a meal at the Prairie Days barbecue at 5 p.m.
Afterward, stay for Music in the Park with DJ Musy; the one and only Broom Babes Performance at 8:15 p.m., a dance just for the teens at 9 p.m. and a spectacular fireworks display.
The fun continues on Sunday beginning with Sunrise Yoga for Every-Body (and every age) with Marie Paulk at 8:15 a.m. at Horseshoe Park. Bring a mat, blanket or towel. At 9 a.m., there are still more treasures to be found and shows to visit, along with a community church service with the Rev. John Petersen outside at Prairie View Assisted Living Center. Bring your own chairs.
Afterward, enjoy the pancake feed at the Legion Club and move on over to the library courtyard for the all-age scavenger hunt at 1 p.m. The weekend celebration winds down with a quilt trunk show in the library at 3 p.m., featuring Stephanie Stueckrath from Country View Quilting in Osmond, and a kids ping-pong ball drop at the ball field at 3:30 p.m.
Concluding the day, be entertained by sounds of John Petersen during his concert at the Church of Christ, 809 S. Center St.