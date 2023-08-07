A driver who refused to speak to officers was arrested on Saturday after his identity was determined.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said a Norfolk officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired plates about 4:30 p.m.
The vehicle stopped in a business parking lot in the 1200 block of South 13th Street, and the driver exited the car, but refused to speak to the officer other than to say that the vehicle did not belong to him, Bauer said.
The suspect then fled on foot from the officer and refused to comply with the officer's order to stop, Bauer said. Officers caught the fleeing driver and, after a brief struggle, the suspect was handcuffed and taken into custody, where he continued to refuse to identify himself, Bauer said.
The driver was eventually identified by his fingerprints as Raulin B. Ballard, 37, unknown address. Officers learned that Ballard's driver's license was revoked and that he had an active Lancaster County arrest warrant.
Ballard was arrested on suspicion of driving during revocation, obstruction of a peace officer, resisting arrest and the Lancaster County warrant. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madsion County Jail.