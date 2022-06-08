The outdoor warning sirens in Norfolk will be undergoing maintenance on Thursday, June 9. Bobbi Risor, Region 11 emergency manager, said the maintenance could result in the sirens activating intermittently throughout the day.

US, allies fly fighter jets amid North Korea tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States and its Asian allies flew dozens of fighter jets over waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday in a show of force as their diplomats discussed a coordinated response to a possibly imminent North Korean nuclear test.

Agenda for upcoming LENRD meeting

The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.