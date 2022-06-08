The outdoor warning sirens in Norfolk will be undergoing maintenance on Thursday, June 9. Bobbi Risor, Region 11 emergency manager, said the maintenance could result in the sirens activating intermittently throughout the day.
The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wide-ranging bipartisan legislation unveiled Tuesday would regulate cryptocurrencies and other digital assets following a series of high-profile busts and failures.
A Homer company was awarded a contract Monday by the Norfolk City Council for the East Benjamin Avenue recreational trail after it submitted the lowest of five bids.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States and its Asian allies flew dozens of fighter jets over waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday in a show of force as their diplomats discussed a coordinated response to a possibly imminent North Korean nuclear test.
Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.
ROME — Russia’s ambassador in Rome has been summoned to the Italian foreign ministry, following anti-Italy remarks by Russian government officials.