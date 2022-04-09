A vehicle came to rest just outside a residence near 13th Street and Koenigstein Avenue on Friday afternoon as the result of a two-vehicle accident. A white sedan collided with a flower bed with brick edging before coming to rest just a few feet from the house. Sgt. James Kelley with the Norfolk Police Division said nobody had to be transported to the hospital. 

Regional notes for April

