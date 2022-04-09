A vehicle came to rest just outside a residence near 13th Street and Koenigstein Avenue on Friday afternoon as the result of a two-vehicle accident. A white sedan collided with a flower bed with brick edging before coming to rest just a few feet from the house. Sgt. James Kelley with the Norfolk Police Division said nobody had to be transported to the hospital.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA... * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone, Madison, Platte, Butler, Seward, Saline and Jefferson. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
What do you think?
Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Friday, weighed down by more drops in c…
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is again trying to avoid execution, a…
UEDEM, Germany (AP) — As Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine accelerated early this year,…
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A missile hit a train station where thousands of people had flocked to …
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched three rich businessmen and their astronaut escor…
Reader's Favorites
Articles
- UPDATE: Suspect named in standoff at Madison residence
- Woman sentenced to 12 to 18 years in prison for drug, firearm convictions
- Christine Lauber
- Authorities looking for semi driver involved in Dixon County injury accident
- Regan Lauber
- Kim Davis
- Man suspected of leaving child in vehicle, threatening store employees
- Suspect arrested after shots fired at Norfolk residence
- William Lauber
- Multiple people with warrants suspected of meth possession
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.