A second round of thunderstorms rumbled through parts of Northeast Nebraska late Thursday night.
At a few minutes before midnight, the National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Pierce County, as well as northern Madison and western Wayne counties. While the weather service said the system dropped less than a tenth of an inch of rain at Norfolk Regional Airport, it appeared to prove more generous within city limits where unofficial totals of a half-inch or more were reported. In Woodland Park, Jim Bahm said he received .47 of an inch as well.
Areas north and west of Norfolk also received generous portions of rain.
John Carman, who lives north of Hadar, said his gauge caught 1.50 inches of rain. That amount was in addition to the 2.30 inches he received from the storm system that rolled through the previous night. A similar situation popped up in Hoskins, where Mike Deck reported 1.10 inches of rain had fallen, adding to the 2.30 inches he had received in the previous 24 hours.
Despite the last two nights of rain, Norfolk remains more than 1.25 inches below normal for precipitation in the month of August.
In addition to rain, the late Thursday night storm packed some small hail and gusty winds that damaged a few trees in the area.
More stormy weather is possible throughout the weekend with the strongest potential for thunderstorms popping up Saturday night. Early next week will bring a lingering chance of storms as highs reach the lower to mid-80s.