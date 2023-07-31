A man was arrested on a driving charge in Stanton County over the weekend following a traffic stop that was prompted by a thrown cigarette.
About 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle that had been traveling on Highway 24 in Stanton County after a lit cigarette was observed being thrown out a window, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
The vehicle was stopped, and the female passenger admitted to throwing the lit cigarette out of the vehicle, Unger said. The driver, Brian Thies, 49, of Norfolk was found to have a suspended license for driving under the influence.
The sheriff said Thies was operating the motor vehicle without an interlock device as required and had been consuming alcohol, making the alleged offense a felony.
Thies was arrested and booked at the sheriff’s office, where he gave a breath sample that was under the legal limit but showed him in violation of the driving under suspension interlock statute. He then was jailed pending the setting of a bond.
The female passenger was cited for littering and made aware of the dangers of disposing of lit materials during a drought, Unger said.