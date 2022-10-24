A small crowd came out to commemorate the birthday of a Norfolk man who brought the world a lot of laughs.
The late Johnny Carson would have turned 97 on Oct. 25. While the former host of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson died in 2005, the funny man’s legacy was celebrated during an annual birthday party on Saturday at the Elkhorn Valley Museum. At the event, four comedians entertained an audience of about 20 people, seeking to memorialize Carson through what he did best — make people laugh.
A dire reality check
Tyler Wiesler of Norfolk was the first comedian to perform at Saturday's lineup. Throughout 2022, Wiesler realized that he was not cut out to coach children's sports.
Wiesler's son was involved in baseball, so he decided to help coach his son's Little League baseball team this past year. He figured it'd be a nice, bonding experience with his son, but Wiesler experienced a rude awakening for his expectations.
"I think what happened is that I put too much stock in inspirational sports movies," he said. "You begin to think that the movies will be your experience as a coach — but not at all."
He later revealed that if the parents had not been as involved as they were, the season would've turned out much better.
A standup debut
Dante McKay of Norfolk was the second comedian to be featured. Similar to Carson's major debut in October 1962, the late-October party on Saturday marked McKay's debut as a standup comedian. McKay is a sophomore in high school, and his set was centered on the annoyances of high school.
He began by flaunting his knowledge of graphs but questioned the relevancy of it. He also questioned the relevancy of motivational speakers and mitochondrias.
"I don't need this," McKay repeated throughout his set.
When he finished his first standup routine, crowd members erupted in a round of applause out of congratulations for the aspiring comedian. McKay also had two friends who supported him through smiles and laughter.
A love for funerals
Ian Ryland-Smith of South Dakota was third in Saturday's lineup. His set was mostly centered on one reminder — you don't have to be invited to funerals.
Ryland-Smith argued that people should go to funerals more because of the food. Ryland-Smith also mentioned that because he attends so many funerals, he believes that he will find his future spouse at a funeral.
"I like goth girls, and at a funeral, everyone's a goth girl," Ryland-Smith said.
Ryland-Smith also revealed how he almost went to Johnny Carson's funeral, but he wasn't invited.
Small-town memories
Preston Williams of Sioux Falls was the last comedian to perform at Saturday's party. His routine appealed to the unique experiences that many small-town communities have across the country.
Williams opened by sharing a high school experience of his. He revealed that his graduating class had only four people. While he didn't reveal his class rank, Williams said he was almost valedictorian.
"I was almost valedictorian, but I didn't know how to spell it," Williams said. "My mom was upset, but she was fourth."
A significant portion of the rest of his routine talked about Williams' mother. He mentioned how his mother won a goat in a raffle, and the family later named it Fluffy. Williams later taught Fluffy how to play fetch.
He concluded with a ranking of his favorite small-town sayings.
"Coming in third, is 'having car troubles, bring duct tape.' Second is 'Wow! This tractor tire rim would make a great fire pit.' And my favorite saying is, 'Make a U-turn, I saw a cooler,' " Williams said.